FFA Members Celebrate 94th Annual State Convention 

Written By: Lane Carmichael, 2024-2025 Maine FFA Vice President

On Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10, FFA chapters from around the state all came together for the 94th annual Maine FFA State Convention. Caribou, Presque Isle, Mars Hill, Easton, Ashland, Fryeburg Academy, and Bangor United Technologies Center were all in attendance.

The Maine FFA Association (formerly known as “Future Farmers of America”) helps students develop their leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Maine FFA has over 300 members, with chapters located throughout the state. The association is led by a team of student officers.

Each spring the Maine FFA Association hosts a convention and this year the organization celebrated its’ 94th annual event.

There were 216 FFA members and guests present at the convention. Volunteers from the industry, including the Cooperative Extension, higher education, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), and FFA alumni were on site to assist. Students were given the opportunity to compete in leadership and career development events, workshops, and service projects. These events help build the students not just as FFA members but as individuals. Students placing in events have the opportunity to represent Maine at the “Big E” and National FFA Convention. This year, over $5,000 in awards and scholarships were provided to members for their achievements.

“FFA gives us opportunities to learn and grow. We are able to find out what we want to do later in life,” said Abram Jackson of Presque Isle High School. Multiple members expressed their appreciation for FFA and how it has changed their lives.

“FFA has brought me out of my comfort zone and has given me a broader perspective not only on the state level but nationally,” said 2023-24 State FFA President, Brinleigh Kingsbury.

The FFA serves as a tool to all members enabling them to grow and expand their circle of influence.

At the end of the convention the 2024-25 State of Maine FFA officer team was announced. These students will lead the organization over the next year, attending representational events, traveling across the nation, meeting with industry leaders and facilitating workshops.

2024 Team

This year’s officers consist of:

President, Haley Mayne of Caribou FFA

Vice President, Lane Carmichael of Presque Isle FFA

Secretary, Hannah Shaw of Mars Hill FFA

Sentinel, Brinleigh Kingsbury of Mars Hill FFA

Reporter, Julia Pierce of Mars Hill FFA

And Treasurer, Mia Arcott of Presque Isle FFA

FFA is a student-led organization with more than 945,988 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. As part of the overall effort in Maine agriculture & natural resources education, students in grades 6-12 eligible for FFA membership are those enrolled in at least one course related to agriculture (including aquaculture, agriscience, biotechnology, forestry, horticulture, natural resource management and other biological and physical science courses that include applications to agriculture).

To join FFA, students must have a local chapter with an FFA advisor. Those wishing to start a new FFA chapter should contact Emily Doughty, Maine FFA State Liaison.

To learn more about the Maine FFA Association please visit: maineffa.alumni.com or contact Emily Doughty at emily.doughty@maine.gov