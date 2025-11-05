Applications Open for Maine DOE 2025-2026 Student Cabinet 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 Maine DOE Student Cabinet, a group of students who collaborate with Maine DOE staff to provide input on educational opportunities, improvements, and policy for the State of Maine. The deadline to apply is Thursday, November 20, 2025.

This is the sixth year that the Maine DOE has appointed students to a Student Cabinet, with the goal of integrating student voices into decision-making on education issues that impact their journey through Maine’s education system. In past years, students have helped to identify mental health needs at school, raised issues of racial equity and school safety, and brainstormed ways to individualize learning.

Students in grades 4-12 and the first year of college are eligible to apply for membership in the Student Cabinet. Selection aims to maximize student participation while ensuring equitable representation from across the state, county, community, and age groups. Interested past participants are encouraged to apply and will be considered for reappointment, subject to space availability.

The newly appointed Student Cabinet members will serve during the current school year, starting in December of 2025 and continuing through May of 2026. Members will be expected to prepare for and attend virtual meetings held on the second Wednesday of each month from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for the duration of their term of appointment. Meeting dates are as follows:

December 10, 2025

January 14, 2026

February 11, 2026

March 11, 2026

April 8, 2026

May 13, 2026

In these meetings, Student Cabinet members will be expected to listen to the presented topics and express their views and opinions openly, constructively, and respectfully, while working collaboratively with one another and Maine DOE staff.

Instructions for applying:

Students interested in serving on the Maine DOE Student Cabinet should submit their electronic applications here by November 20. The three main application questions are as follows:

Why would you like to be part of the Student Cabinet?

What do you hope to gain from your time on the Student Cabinet?

What do you hope to contribute during your time on the Student Cabinet?

For more information, please contact Rachel Paling, Maine DOE Communications and Outreach Manager, at rachel.paling@maine.gov.