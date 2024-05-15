MPD Arrests a Man for a Burglary of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced the arrest of a man who burglarized a business in Southeast.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at approximately 11:39 p.m., a man forced entry into a business in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. A short time later, officers located the suspect hiding in a nearby shed with the stolen property.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 57-year-old Warren Lewis of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN 24072585

