Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,758 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests a Man for a Burglary of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced the arrest of a man who burglarized a business in Southeast.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at approximately 11:39 p.m., a man forced entry into a business in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. A short time later, officers located the suspect hiding in a nearby shed with the stolen property.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 57-year-old Warren Lewis of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN 24072585

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests a Man for a Burglary of a Business

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more