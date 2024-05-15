AG Reyes Urges Biden Administration Reject Two Troubling WHO Accords

May 15, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a letter to President Joe Biden over the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations and new Pandemic Treaty. The letter, led by the State of Montana, urges the president to reject these accords to protect individual freedoms, national sovereignty, and local control.

In their letter, the attorneys general share several reasons for their opposition to the policies from the World Health Organization (WHO). The first is that “the two proposed instruments would transform the WHO from an advisory, charitable organization into the world’s governor of public health.” The second is that “the federal government cannot delegate public health decisions to an international body.” The final reason is that “the proposed IHR amendments and the Pandemic Treaty would lay the groundwork for a global surveillance infrastructure.”

As the States write, “To varying degrees, these measures would threaten national sovereignty, undermine states’ authority, and imperil constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. Ultimately, the goal of these instruments isn’t to protect public health. It’s to cede authority to the WHO – specifically its Director-General – to restrict our citizens’ rights to freedom of speech, privacy, movement, (especially travel across borders) and informed consent.”

Joining Utah and Montana on the letter were the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the letter here.