Army Corps Work Plan Allocates $27 Million for Projects in North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) announced its Fiscal Year 2024 work plan, which allocates more than $27 million to support infrastructure projects, operations, and maintenance across the state of North Dakota.

The FY 24 work plan specifically includes $2,850,000 for the City of Mott’s Water and Sewer System Improvement Project under the Army Corps Section 594 Program.

“The 594 program uniquely benefits local communities across our state, which is why I prioritized its reauthorization last Congress,” said Cramer. “I’m glad to see the Army Corps’ work plan for this year restores funding for North Dakota wastewater infrastructure projects. This program, along with other improvements and investments in the work plan, is a step in the right direction. I look forward to working with the Army Corps on its implementation.”

Through his role as Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Senator Cramer reauthorized the Section 594 Program in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. This program has been used by communities across the state to design and construct water and wastewater infrastructure. In the FY 2024 appropriations package, which passed the Senate in March, Senator Cramer helped secure $11 million for “multi-state environmental infrastructure programs,” including North Dakota’s Section 594 Program.

Additional FY 24 annual operation and maintenance funding is as follows:

$19,810,000 for Garrison Dam, Lake Sakakawea, North Dakota

$2,268,000 to Lake Ashtabula and Baldhill Dam, North Dakota

$777,000 to Pipestem Lake, North Dakota

$389,000 to Souris River, North Dakota

$352,000 to Bowman Haley Lake, North Dakota

$330,000 to Homme Lake, North Dakota

$377,000 for the inspection of completed O&M works

$285,000 for the surveillance of northern boundary waters

$143,000 for scheduling reservoir operations

The allocations for Baldhill and Pipestem dams include funding to update their respective water control manuals. In WRDA 2022, at the request of the North Dakota Department of Water Resources, Senator Cramer directed the Army Corps to update these manuals to address new conditions and the Red River Valley Water Supply Project.