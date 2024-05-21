Authors Choose Future-Forward Lulu Because of Their Commitment to the Greater Good and Sustainability
Lulu.com remains the Only B Corp Certified Print-on-Demand Publishing Platform
Lulu is a proud member of the B Corp movement and we’ll continue using our publishing platform and voice as a force for good.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since becoming B Corp certified in 2016, Lulu.com remains the only print-on-demand publishing platform to be part of a global community of businesses that meet high social and environmental impact standards. Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are for-profit companies verified by B Lab to meet high social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability standards.
— Kathy Hensgen, CEO
A matter near to her heart, CEO Kathy Hensgen explains, “Lulu is a proud member of the B Corp movement and we’ll continue using our publishing platform and voice as a force for good. Our mission and business values of community, optimism, innovation, and creativity align well with those of fellow B Corps that drive social impact and sustainability. Though the certification process is rigorous, we’ve benefited greatly by examining our hiring practices and supply chain, refining policies and processes, and promoting transparency in communication. As a result, we’re undoubtedly a stronger organization.”
Many authors work with Lulu based on the B Corp certification status. Dr. Melanie van de Velde published her new book, Lead Like A Genius, on Lulu.com. She says, “After all the years writing my book, it was important to me to find the best print-on-demand partner that delivers high-quality books and is sustainable, ideally across the range of global issues that we face. Lulu.com came out on top with its B Corp status a real plus, knowing that it ticks many boxes of good practices when it comes to both people and planet.”
For more information about Lulu and the B Lab, and a preview of the forthcoming impact report, please visit: https://www.lulu.com/about-us, https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/movement/, and https://blog.lulu.com/lulu-sustainability-b-corp/
