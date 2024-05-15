Submit Release
Fw: Notification of Road Closure

Update: Roadway has been reopened

From: Dion, Jillian
Sent: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 8:37 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Notification of Road Closure

 


State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Berlin

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Blush Hill Rd in the area of Kimberly Ln in Waterbury will be shut down due to a Motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

