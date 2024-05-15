Fw: Notification of Road Closure
Update: Roadway has been reopened
From: Dion, Jillian
Sent: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 8:37 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Notification of Road Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Berlin
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Blush Hill Rd in the area of Kimberly Ln in Waterbury will be shut down due to a Motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.