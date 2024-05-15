Missi Pyle returns to host the 24th Annual Golden Trailer Awards
This May at the The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles California.
I am so excited to come back and host this year’s golden trailer awards! Last year was the best night of my life!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often referred to as the Awards show people actually want to watch, this year’s Golden Trailer Awards will be hosted by the multi-talented Missi Pyle. Pyle is widely known and beloved for her broadly comedic roles such as CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, DODGEBALL, and GALAXY QUEST, Missi's most recent work includes the critically acclaimed FX/Hulu limited series, Y: THE LAST MAN, a season-long arc in the current season of Amazon's Harlen Coblen's SHELTER. and the current (third) season of SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS.
— Missi Pyle
“I am so excited to come back and host this year’s golden trailer awards! Last year was the best night of my life! The talented humans who assemble these trailers, in my opinion, often come up with a wayyyy better 2 minute movie then those who spend hundreds of millions of dollars to make a 2 hour one. I salute them! Can’t wait to honor them! And also, make fun of them!”
The Golden Trailer Awards is an unconventional ceremony that honors excellence in feature film trailers, teasers, and movie marketing. They recognize the new and innovative, experiential concepts that drive the entertainment industry, which has become as anticipated and revered as much as the movies themselves. A panel of jury members selected from top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creatives determine the winners. Most often, Golden Trailer winners are a look into the hottest, most exciting/thrilling movies to come. Last year The Golden Trailer Awards awarded both Barbie and Oppenheimer with the first of their many honors!
