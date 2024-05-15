KfW IPEX-Bank arranges and finances UK offshore transmission assets

Providing financing for OFTOs fits perfectly with our agenda to support critical infrastructure for the transition to net zero.”
— Andreas Ufer | Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank
FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KfW IPEX-Bank arranges and provides funding for a portfolio of operational offshore transmission assets (OFTOs) in the UK. KfW IPEX-Bank acted as Sole Underwriter and Bookrunner. The arranged amount comprises a GBP 248 million Term Loan and GBP 45 million Revolving Credit Facility. Of the total sum, GBP 194 million has been placed to three other banks. The portfolio is owned by the listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships Limited ("INPP"), advised by Amber Infrastructure Group and comprises a portfolio of OFTO assets, including Lincs OFTO.

The OFTOs own and operate the transmission assets connecting offshore wind farms to the onshore national grid.

“Providing financing for OFTOs fits perfectly with our agenda to support critical infrastructure for the transition to net zero” says Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “Also, we are delighted to continue to support INPP, while retaining these assets in our portfolio.”

“Amber is delighted to again have worked with KfW IPEX-Bank to further optimise INPP’s investment portfolio in the OFTO sector” says Jesper Green Bredengen from Amber Infrastructure. “Working with KfW IPEX-Bank, Amber was able to re-allocate senior debt from INPP to KfW IPEX-Bank and further syndication to other relationship banks. The financing helped INPP recycle capital into the acquisition of Moray East OFTO, further increasing its contribution to UK’s net zero transition, while maintaining its 100% equity stake in the portfolio of offshore transmission assets.”

The UK is a leader in offshore wind energy. Offshore wind is one of the key clean energy sources to deliver UK Government policy targets of fully decarbonizing the power system by 2035 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank
antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de

Within KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for project and export finance. It supports German and European companies operating in key industrial sectors in global markets by structuring medium and long-term financing for their exports, funding infrastructure investments, securing supply of raw materials and by financing environmental and climate change mitigation projects worldwide. As a bank that stands for transformation, it finances technologies of the future to support the transition towards sustainable society in all three dimensions of the economy, environment and social. As specialist bank, KfW IPEX-Bank has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, it takes on leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance firms. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.

