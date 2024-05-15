ancora Software, Inc. to Attend Epicor Insights 2023 as Platinum Sponsor
ancora Powered AP Automation for Epicor ECM
“We are very happy to support Epicor as a Platinum Sponsor this year at Insights”. “It’s always great to connect with the Epicor team and talk to many of the Epicor customers using Epicor IDC".”SAN DIEGO, CA, US, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ancora Software, Inc. announced today that it is a Platinum sponsor of Epicor Insights 2024, the cloud ERP company’s annual global customer conference held this year May 20 - 23, 2024 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.
— Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora
ancora Software, Epicor’s ISV Partner of the Year in 2023, powers Epicor’s Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) solution.
Our innovative solution utilizing Unassisted and Assisted Machine Learning paired with Epicor ECM provides an industry leading AP Automation solution.
ancora will be demonstrating how Epicor customers can reduce the manual labor associated with processing AP Invoices and other financial documents by up to 85%. For the customers currently using Epicor IDC we will be sharing the new features and functionality of our latest release.
Our presentations times are 5/21 at 2:00 and 5/22 at 11:00 in room ISV 2. If you would like to visit our booth we are Booth #1.
“We are delighted to have ancora join us for Epicor Insights 2024,” said John Carrico, global head of ISV partners, Epicor. “The conference is the perfect venue for ancora to help more than 3,500 attending ERP users stay on the latest edge of technology and showcase solutions to fit their business needs.”
About ancora Software, Inc.
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software’s patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
For more on ancora Software, Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com/
About Epicor Software Corporation
Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For more than 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective.
Visit www.epicor.com for more information
Nick Bova
ancora Software, Inc
