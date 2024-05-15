Ukraine Energy Support Fund in March 2024

A substantial part of the disbursements in March, approximately 49%, covered the purchase of special-purpose vehicles. 29% of the disbursement was made to acquire different equipment and machinery, with the remaining 22% used for a variety of other critical items. These investments are critical to quickly rehabilitate and stabilize Ukraine's energy system, which continues to face disruptions due to targeted attacks on its infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID supported Energy Security Project and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 433 million in contributions and pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, and Iceland.