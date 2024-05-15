SCU ANNOUNCES TWO ADDITIONS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) announces the addition of Dr. Laura Domine and Dr. Doug Buettner to the Board of Directors.

Adding these two board members will bring new rigor to the SCU goal of engaging academia to help answer long-standing and fundamental questions about the nature of UAP.” — Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies

Today, the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) released the following announcement:

The SCU is pleased to announce the addition of physicist Dr. Laura Domine and physicist and astronautical engineer Dr. Doug Buettner to the Board of Directors. These two academic researchers work on the scientific questions raised by UAP reports and supervise college students applying STEM principles to these studies. Adding these two board members will help to fortify our role as a national leader in promoting the rigorous scientific investigation of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

Dr. Laura Domine is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard University. She completed her Ph.D. in physics at Stanford in 2023, working at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory operated by Stanford University. Dr. Domine worked on novel machine learning (ML) methods for liquid argon time projection chamber-based neutrino detectors such as ICARUS. In April 2023, she joined Harvard University’s Galileo Project to help design ML-based scalable experimental approaches to conducting scientific surveys of UAP.

Laura Domine: “I am excited to be living through a rare moment of opportunity to destigmatize the scientific study of the UAP phenomenon and to conduct open and foundational research related to this under-explored topic. As part of the Board, I want to support the SCU community’s efforts to establish academic UAP research as a logical and well-accepted area of scientific inquiry.”

Dr. Doug Buettner received his Ph.D. in astronautical engineering from the University of Southern California. Dr. Buettner is the Deputy Chief Scientist of the Acquisition Innovation Research Center - a multi-university applied research center led by the Stevens Institute of Technology. He has over 30 years of industry experience in aerospace and software-intensive systems engineering for the Department of Defense (DOD) and NASA. Dr. Buettner is also an adjunct professor in the University of Utah’s Mechanical Engineering Department’s Systems Engineering Program, teaching space mission engineering.

Doug Buettner: “Joining the SCU’s Board of Directors is an honor and a profound responsibility. Recognized as a preeminent international organization engaged in the scientific investigation of UAPs, I am eager to further contribute to SCU’s pioneering mission of expanding our understanding of this global phenomenon.”

Robert Powell, SCU Co-Founder and Executive Board Member: “The expertise and practices of academia are critical in addressing the scientific exploration of UAP. The open exchange of information is fundamental to the scientific process. Science relies on transparency, peer review, and the sharing of results to build upon existing knowledge, verify findings, and foster collaboration. The appointment of Dr. Domine and Dr. Buettner to the Board exemplifies SCU’s commitment to the scientific process.”

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

https://www.explorescu.org

