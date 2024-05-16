Solifi launches new ESG SaaS offering for automotive finance

Solifi’s newest SaaS offering, ESG Portfolio Strategist, has been developed to support automotive finance lenders in addressing their ESG responsibilities

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the launch of ESG Portfolio Strategist, as the latest innovative application in its product suite.

Enabling automotive finance businesses to operationalise ESG strategy within their existing leasing workflow, ESG Portfolio Strategist enables ESG compliance and strategy execution, and can support them in tracking, monitoring, and proactively advising clients on their ESG portfolio analytics. It is a cloud-native SaaS offering that can be integrated with any Originations or Contract Management system.

“Regulators, investors, and consumers are aware of the importance of ESG within the evolving sustainability landscape,” says Bill Noel, Chief Product Officer at Solifi. “Lenders require granular ESG reporting to support the execution of their day-to-day ESG strategy. We worked with our customers and incorporated their valuable feedback during an early-adopter programme. This enabled us to develop a product that can support automotive funders of all sizes, seamlessly fitting in with their current systems and workflow.”

The application supplies the functionality that automotive lenders need to calculate financed emissions, translate long-term CO2 reduction targets into specific funding limits within the credit decisioning process, and access key analytics to define decarbonisation strategies, with their portfolio data enriched and aggregated centrally. ESG Portfolio Strategist also includes an ESG Fleet Optimiser module, which aids asset funders in advising their SME and fleet customers on optimal ways to decarbonise, using dynamic dashboards.

Solifi’s ESG Portfolio Strategist solution includes:

- Asset-level WLTP CO2 data and customisable ESG classifications;

- Calculation of financed emissions at asset level for all finance products according to industry-standard frameworks;

- Ability to monitor and track progress of your automotive portfolio around ESG;

- Ability to model funding allocation scenarios that meet portfolio CO2 reduction goals;

- Operationalise scenarios by establishing target funding allocation per vehicle type and define additional deal acceptance criteria;

- Ability to integrate with any third-party contract management system and connect ESG risk management KPIs to any third-party Originations system;

- Proactively suggest decarbonisation strategies to your fleet customers to reduce their emissions;

- Provide fleet ESG and emissions analytics to your fleet customers via a portal

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organisation delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.