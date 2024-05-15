HMP Global launches Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute, delivering comprehensive, interdisciplinary learning

The Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute content features a mix of expert insights from clinicians in the field and innovation updates from industry partners.

Resource is dedicated to educating and informing podiatric and orthopedic surgeons on clinical and foundational topics, and practical issues impacting patients.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s new Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute delivers a one-stop resource for all podiatric and orthopedic foot and ankle surgeons, providing comprehensive interdisciplinary education on issues relevant to clinicians.

Announced today, the highly anticipated Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute is tailored to meet the educational needs of all foot and ankle surgeons, with resources on interdisciplinary clinical and foundational topics, as well as practical issues, to improve the quality of patient outcomes across the spectrum of care.

The Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute content features a mix of expert insights from clinicians in the field and innovation updates from industry partners. Content highlights include demonstration and procedural videos; insights from national thought leaders; summaries of emerging research studies; sports medicine and trauma learning libraries; and later this year, editorial coverage of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Annual Scientific Conference and the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Conference.

“Given the significant number of foot and ankle surgeries performed annually, there is an increasing need for ongoing, multidisciplinary education for the dedicated clinicians who provide these services,” said David DePinho, President, HMP Global. “Through the Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute, there is now a unified hub for foot and ankle surgeons of all specialties to find the resources they need for ongoing education and professional development.”

The Foot & Ankle Surgery Institute is part of HMP Global’s Surgery Learning Network, a digital network of general and surgical subspecialty topics focused on clinical education. For more information, visit hmpgloballearningnetwork.com/site/fasi.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

