LINC 2026 Returns to 4-Day Format with 50+ Live Cases, Advancing Global Endovascular Education

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) will convene 27–30 January 2026 in Leipzig, Germany, following a successful 2025 meeting that drew over 2,000 participants from 70 countries. The 2026 programme marks a return to LINC’s four-day format, featuring more than 50 live case demonstrations broadcast from leading centres worldwide. Each live transmission will highlight advanced endovascular interventions, device innovation, and practical, real-time decision-making.

“LINC has always been about transforming the way we treat patients,” said Prof. Dierk Scheinert, Course Director and Chair, LINC Scientific Committee. “Every live case, every discussion, challenges us to think differently and push the boundaries of what’s possible in endovascular care. The pace of innovation in our field is accelerating, and clinicians need a place to see, question, and master those advances in real time. That’s what makes LINC indispensable — it’s where ideas become practice, and where the future of vascular medicine is being shaped right now.”

Co-Founder of LINC and Head of the Department of Angiology at the University of Leipzig Medical Center, Prof. Scheinert envisioned a meeting that would break down silos between specialties and foster hands-on, live education. Anchored by a robust scientific programme and an international faculty of leading vascular operators, LINC 2026 will deliver evidence-based content and peer-to-peer collaboration designed to advance global standards in vascular medicine.

What is LINC?

LINC (Leipzig Interventional Course) is an international educational meeting dedicated to advancing the field of endovascular medicine through live, case-based learning. The programme fosters collaboration among interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, angiologists, and allied health professionals from around the world.

Who is Involved?

“LINC 2026 exemplifies the value of live medical education. It brings together clinicians from every discipline and region to learn directly from complex, real-world procedures,” said Joshua D. Hartman, President, HMP Europe. That experience deepens understanding, strengthens collaboration, and ultimately improves patient outcomes.”

Key Benefits

• Practical, Real-World Learning: Participants gain direct exposure to procedural techniques and decision-making through live cases.

• Interdisciplinary Collaboration: The programme unites interventionalists, surgeons, cardiologists, and angiologists to advance multidisciplinary patient care.

• Global Perspective: Representation from leading centres in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific ensures a comprehensive educational exchange.

• Cutting-Edge Innovation: Sessions highlight the newest research, data, and device developments, shaping the future of vascular intervention.

• Professional Growth and Recognition: Participants receive high-quality medical education and expand their professional network.

Event Details

Dates: 27–30 January 2026

Location: Leipzig, Germany

Venue: Leipzig Trade Fair (Leipziger Messe)

Early rate registration deadline: 31 October 2025

Event website: LINC 2026 Official Site

Registration: LINC 2026 Registration

