VILOG 2024: Driving sustainable logistics solutions at international exhibition in VN

VIETNAM, May 15 -  

 HÀ NỘI The upcoming Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition 2024 (VILOG 2024) is set to address one of the most critical challenges of our time: sustainability in logistics.

Taking place from August 1 to August 3, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City, this highly anticipated event will gather industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders from around the world under the banner 'Green Logistics - the Foundation for Sustainable Development.'

With a focus on sustainability, VILOG 2024 aims to drive change by showcasing cutting-edge solutions, technologies and strategies that prioritise environmental consciousness.

The exhibition will cover a wide range of topics, including renewable energy integration, efficient transportation systems, waste reduction initiatives and eco-conscious supply chain management.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements in green logistics through a dynamic lineup of exhibitors, seminars and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and promote innovation.

The event has already secured 480 booths, from 350 exhibitors, covering an impressive 9,000 square metres of exhibition space.

One of the highlights will be the innovation showcase, where both pioneering logistics startups and established companies can present their game-changing solutions.

VILOG 2024 is sponsored by SeaRates by DP World (UAE) and co-sponsored by JGL Worldwide (Singapore), ITL (Việt Nam), Long An International Port (Việt Nam), and DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain Việt and DHL Global Forwarding). These key partners bring invaluable expertise, resources and support to enhance the overall experience for all participants.

The Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition 2024 (VILOG 2024) is co-organised by the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and Vinexad Company, with active support from the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. VNS

