15 May 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society

On May 14, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in cultural events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great classical poet of Turkmen people Magtymguly Fragi.

Warmly welcoming the guest and congratulating her on her recent birthday, Arkadag noted the significant contribution of Neda Berger as the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

Highly appreciating the great work being done by Neda Berger to establish close business contacts in the field of culture, art and media, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed his deep gratitude for her efforts in bringing our countries closer together, building bridges of friendship and cooperation.

In this regard, confidence was expressed that the current visit to Turkmenistan will be an important step towards expanding bilateral relations and will give new impetus to the further development of mutually beneficial partnership.

Thanking for the time devoted to the meeting, the guest, taking the opportunity, once again expressed deep gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people for the invaluable gift for the anniversary - a book of her poems in four languages (Russian, Turkmen, German and English) with an introductory speech by Hero-Arkadag, which highly appreciates all implemented joint projects.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked the Austrian side for supporting Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

As emphasized, the creative activities of the Turkmen-Austrian society have become an example of fruitful interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, which contributes to the rapprochement of our peoples.

Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wished the head of the Society Neda Berger, good health, prosperity and great success in important and responsible activities, noting that he would be glad to see her among the guests of honor at the upcoming grand celebrations in honor of the 300th anniversary of the outstanding Turkmen poet and Eastern thinker Magtymguly Fragi.