15 May 2024

119

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society

On May 14, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in cultural events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker, the internationally recognized classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi.

Welcoming the guest to the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, the head of state expressed confidence that the results of the current visit will be an important step in expanding the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Austria.

Noting that cultural and humanitarian ties are an important component of Turkmen-Austrian relations, the head of the Turkmen state highly appreciated the creative events carried out under the leadership of Neda Berger, which occupied a special place in the development of cultural cooperation.

In this regard, the importance of cultural events held in close cooperation with the Turkmen-Austrian Society was especially noted. These are, first of all, concerts of the Turkmen-Austrian Symphony Orchestra “Galkynyş”, created 15 years ago on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Vienna Balls, etc.

A remarkable event on the occasion of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 70th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Austria will be the creation of the House of Austria in Ashgabat in the year of 2025, initiated by Neda Berger. The issue of holding the sixth Vienna Ball this year in Turkmenistan was also discussed.

Taking this opportunity, the guest congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Government and people of Turkmenistan on a wonderful event - celebrations on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi, whose poems have always served as an appeal to friendship and peaceful coexistence, becoming the basis of the peace-loving policy pursued by modern Turkmenistan .

Expressing gratitude for the tireless work aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, good health, prosperity and further success.