NIEMOpen Reveals Its Inaugural Summit
Unlocking the Future of International Information SharingWASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for a groundbreaking event that promises to redefine the landscape of international information sharing. NIEMOpen proudly announces its inaugural annual summit, the NIEMOpen Reveal, slated to take place from February 18th to 20th, 2025, at the esteemed National Press Club in the heart of Washington, D.C.
At the core of the NIEMOpen Reveal lies the unveiling of the latest standard version of NIEMOpen, meticulously crafted under the esteemed OASIS Open Project standards development process. This summit serves as a comprehensive training conference, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to delve into the features of the new standard. From standardized message specifications to cutting-edge tools designed to streamline development efforts, participants will gain invaluable insights essential for harnessing the full potential of this revolutionary standard. By fostering semantic consistency and interoperability across diverse data representations, the new standard paves the way for unprecedented levels of collaboration and efficiency.
Immerse yourself in a dynamic agenda featuring interactive training workshops, hands-on sessions, and illuminating presentations. These engagements are tailored to provide attendees with a profound understanding of the evolving information sharing landscape, fostering connections among both current and prospective members of the NIEMOpen community. Distinguished leaders from industry and government will chart the course for future development and operational impact, offering strategic insights into the enduring significance of this transformative model in enhancing information sharing across myriad domains of interest.
With a limited capacity of 300 participants, comprising representatives from federal, state and local governments, industry luminaries, academia, non-profit associations, and international stakeholders, the NIEMOpen Reveal ensures an intimate and collaborative environment. To cater to the diverse needs of attendees, the summit will feature specialized tracks catering to executives, newcomers, and seasoned members of the NIEMOpen community. Participation will be limited to in-person attendance, fostering meaningful interactions and networking opportunities.
In a testament to innovation and collaboration, the summit will host a concurrent information sharing hackathon. Spanning the duration of the event, this hackathon will culminate in the presentation of awards during the closing session, celebrating the ingenuity and collaborative spirit of participants.
A select group of ten companies and organizations will have an opportunity to showcase their offerings in an exclusive exhibit area adjacent to the main plenary room, providing a platform for meaningful engagement with attendees. For further details on these and other sponsorship opportunities, please contact events@oasis-open.org.
Join us at the forefront of innovation and collaboration as we unveil the future of international information sharing at the NIEMOpen Reveal. Register today at niemopen.org/reveal.
