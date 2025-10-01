New NIEM Generation Announced

Under New Management

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Information Exchange Model (NIEM) is undergoing a major transformation of its content and management. The model and its associated development tools are about to be released as Version 6.0 under the auspices of OASIS, the international organization for data standards development, with the new name: NIEMOpen. The new release is built around a technology-agnostic common model format, allowing various ways to represent the 20,000+ harmonized data elements now contained in the model. The semantic and syntactic standards for these data elements form the basis of information exchange standards in 19 different domains, both nationally and internationally.Concurrently, the management and operation of the NIEMOpen framework, including the onboarding of new domains, model extensions, tool development, and other support, are becoming part of a community-based consortium of stakeholders who have an interest in building standards that foster interoperability. For the first time in 20 years, no federal agency is providing staff resources to handle the project administration and management, as well as model enhancements. As of October 1, 2025, all of the necessary support functions will be provided by the community members who engage in the use of NIEMOpen.In this new model, Paul Wormeli, Executive Director Emeritus of the IJIS Institute, has been elected to be the Chairman and Managing Director of the Project Governance Board that sets policy and direction for NIEMOpen, and oversees the technical committees for business and technical architecture development. Wormeli was directly involved in designing the original governance structure for NIEM, which is mostly unchanged in its operation under OASIS. He was formerly the co-chairman of the NIEMOpen Business Architecture Committee and the Co-Chair of the NIEMOpen Communications and Outreach Committee. Wormeli was formerly the Deputy Administrator of the Law Enforcement Assistance Administration in the U.S. Department of Justice. In announcing this organizational realignment, Wormeli noted that “this is a culmination of the vision of the NIEM community that NIEMOpen be developed and sustained by those who find value in having open standards that foster information sharing, with equal access and participation from all stakeholders.”The evidence of new management is reflected in the transition from the niem.gov website to the new website at https://niemopen.org . All of the technical information and supporting materials are being transferred to the new site. At the same time as these changes are taking place, NIEMOpen is welcoming two new domains to the framework— forensics and analytical laboratories . The major training and conference Reveal for NIEMOpen will be held virtually on November 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

