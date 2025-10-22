New Release of NIEMOpen to be Revealed

Reveal to present the new generation and potential future for NIEMOpen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a virtual all-day gathering on November 13th, the NIEMOpen Project Governance Board will explain the features and functions of the next generation of NIEMOpen, the open source framework for building a consensus about data standards that facilitate information sharing across domains. Now in its 22nd year, NIEMOpen has advanced to create semantic and syntactic standards for over 20,000 data components harmonized to serve 19 separate domains, ranging from justice and public safety to international trade.Details of version 6.0 of NIEMOpen will be explained to reveal how this major revision takes advantage of contemporary developments in software applications and enterprise architecture. Attendees at the Reveal will learn how the new generation of NIEMOpen is based on a common model framework that is agnostic regarding the particular mode of expression (XML, JSON, or RDF) for the data model. In addition, presentations will explain how new open source tools, including a more powerful API, enable the application of the model in building information exchanges across multiple domains.To introduce the Reveal, Kshemendra Paul, the Former Chief Enterprise Architect of the Federal Government and the Program Manager for the Congressionally mandated Information Sharing Environment, will explain how the context of the original National Information Exchange Model has led to its positioning as a platform for serving multiple domains to make information sharing across domains possible and easier. Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government, will initiate a discussion on the importance and potential usefulness of data standards in our digital future, leading to the creation of a vision for future NIEMOpen releases.In announcing the program, Paul Wormeli, Chairman of the NIEMOpen project Governing Board, said that “while we are celebrating the hundreds of information exchanges that have been built to be conformant with NIEMOpen standards, the challenge before us is to determine how the NIEMOpen framework can evolve to serve more domains and help make AI trustworthy.” The Reveal is an open meeting, and registration is at the NIEM Open Registration Portal NIEMOpen is a community collaborative between federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies and the private sector. NIEMOpen includes the data model with over 20,000 harmonized data elements, the naming and design rules for extending the model to include new data elements, the methodology for creating information exchange specifications, the tools created to automate the process of specifying information exchanges, and the online training to use the tools in the data model for information sharing. All of these elements of the framework are available at no cost on the NIEMOpen website. NIEMOpen operates under the auspices of OASIS, the internationally acclaimed standards development organization that specializes in the development of data standards.

