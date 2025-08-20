NIEMOpen Launches Forensics Subcommittee

NIEMOpen logo

Enhancing Data Interoperability in Forensic Science

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIEMOpen announced the establishment of the Forensics subcommittee, whose mission is fostering consistent forensic data sharing and interoperability among government agencies, laboratories, and law enforcement. The subcommittee aims to promote interoperability across forensic organizations by providing the data elements needed to facilitate the exchange of forensics information in a well established model. This initiative will streamline processes and enhance collaboration within the forensics community, with the goal of improving the effectiveness of investigations and justice outcomes.The Forensics Subcommittee is being stewarded by the Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency (DFBA) within the Department of Defense (DoD). The executive committee includes Ryan Triplett (DoD/DFBA) as Chair, Tim Zolandz from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Co-Chair, Patricia Wolfhope from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Co-Chair, and Jennifer Stathakis from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as Ombudsman. The executive committee will manage Forensics Subcommittee content and promote harmonization and interoperability across the forensics community.Stakeholders across the federal government and private organizations are encouraged to participate in the development of the forensics schema through working group sessions, where schema, code list, and technical reviews occur.NIEMOpen is an OASIS Open project. OASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society.Information about the Forensics Model content and the subcommittee's mission and governance is located on the Forensics page of the NIEMOpen website.About OASIS Open:OASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS Open provides a forum for the development and promotion of open standards for the global information society.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.For more information, please visit https://NIEMOpen.org

