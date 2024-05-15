Nevis Security at Money20/20 in Amsterdam
Nevis Security AG will participate at Money20/20 in Amsterdam, June 4-6, showcasing innovations in business security and customer experience.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Security AG will be on site at this year’s Money20/20 in Amsterdam, where finance and technology collide. From June 4-6, check out some of the latest fintech startups, network with investors, and see how established financial institutions are evolving, and learn how Nevis can help enhance security while providing a seamless customer experience. The company will be showcasings its solutions and offering visitors a glimpse of the Nevis experience for banks and fintech companies.
Nevis Security Solutions for Global Banks and Fintech Companies
Nevis is a leader in the digital solutions sector, known for its expertise in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and passwordless authentication for banks and fintech companies.
The Nevis CIAM solution is designed to provide a smooth customer journey while upholding vigorous security standards. This is accomplished by integrating features like biometric, multi-factor, and risk-based authentication, which serve as robust roadblocks for preventing fraud. At the same time, single sign-on (SSO) and passwordless authentication ensure that Nevis’ customers have quick, hassle-free access to their accounts. The solution’s scalability and flexibility allow it to adapt to customers’ evolving needs.
Nevis Security also ensures compliance with new regulatory requirements, which is essential for banks and fintech companies operating internationally and adhering to stringent global data protection and security protocols.
“For more than two decades, Nevis has made it its mission as a software vendor to support banks and their customers with a highly innovative CIAM solution, aiming to protect their digital identity and secure their assets and savings.” Michael Henze, Strategic Partner Manager
The Nevis Security team will be at Money20/20 at booth 8A222 to answer visitor questions and demonstrate the company’s solutions. Visitors can also schedule an appointment with one of our three experts to address more in depth questions or requests.
