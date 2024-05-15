Permutable AI Launches Political Intelligence BETA Testing Program
Permutable AI Launches Political Intelligence BETA Testing Program, offering early access to unbiased, AI-driven insights on global events.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-driven data intelligence company Permutable AI is pleased to announce the launch of its Political Intelligence BETA Testing Program, aimed at revolutionizing political data intelligence through advanced AI technology and news sentiment analysis. Since its establishment in 2020, Permutable AI has been committed to leveraging AI for global positive change, leading to groundbreaking initiatives like the Political Intelligence BETA Program.
Participants in the BETA Program will gain early complimentary access to Permutable AI's political intelligence data feed during the two-week testing phase, with the first cohort scheduled to begin in late May.
Benefits of participation include:
- Access to unparalleled, unbiased data: Gain insights into real-time sentiment analysis covering economic factors, global elections, conflicts, political tensions and terrorism from an impartial and unbiased perspective.
- Influence and shape strategy: Use objective data to refine and enhance strategic initiatives with actionable insights, providing invaluable resources for clients and stakeholders.
- Gain competitive advantage: Stay ahead with early access to cutting-edge technology offering a neutral perspective on critical issues, serving as a powerful political barometer. Gain strategic advantage by leveraging timely and unbiased insights into global trends and developments.
- Early access: Be among the first to experience the advantages of advanced analytics. Early participants in the BETA Program gain unique insights not yet available to the broader market, providing an early mover advantage in strategic decision-making.
"We've dedicated the past 18 months to meticulous research and development, crafting our real-time political data intelligence to deliver paralleled data analysis and insights," said CEO Wilson Chan. "Our BETA users will get a behind-the-scenes, first look at what we are developing and have the opportunity to provide invaluable input instrumental in refining our work as we fine-tune our data analysis, enhance user experience, and ultimately shape the future of data-driven decision-making.”
This program allows Permutable AI to test its work with a broader audience before going live with the full version. Interested parties can sign up to be BETA testers here, with limited spaces available on a first come, first served basis.
About Permutable AI:
Permutable AI scans over half a million sources daily, providing nuanced and unbiased insights on world events, macro, and ESG factors using news sentiment analysis. Our advanced algorithms meticulously analyze data from diverse sources, ensuring comprehensive coverage and accuracy in our insights. Whether you seek to anticipate market trends, mitigate risks, or capitalize on emerging opportunities, Permutable AI equips you with the intelligence to make informed decisions with confidence.
