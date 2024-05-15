ArchLynk Welcomes Ash Uchil as Global Leader for Supply Chain Planning Practice
ArchLynk, is proud to announce the appointment of Ash Uchil as the Global Service Line Leader for Supply Chain Planning Practice.
Ash's extensive experience with SAP Planning Solutions in complex organizations and his track record in boosting financial and business performance make him a vital team addition.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArchLynk, a global leader and SAP Gold Partner for digital supply chain consulting services and global trade solutions, headquartered in San Jose, California, is proud to announce the appointment of Ash Uchil as the Global Service Line Leader for Supply Chain Planning Practice. With over 25 years of experience in management consulting, Ash brings a wealth of expertise in linking strategy to execution through integrated business planning, business process reengineering, experience design, and technology-led transformations.
— Jigish Shah, CEO of ArchLynk
"Ash's extensive experience implementing SAP Planning Solutions over two decades across complex organizations and proven track record in delivering outstanding financial outcomes and business performance improvement make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Jigish Shah, CEO of ArchLynk. "His ability to unlock significant value for clients across various industries aligns perfectly with our mission at ArchLynk."
In his previous role as Strategy & Transformation Leader, IBP at Tropicana Brands Group, he spearheaded the successful transformation of Tropicana’s Integrated Business Planning capabilities. This included demand planning, inventory optimization, tactical capacity planning, production scheduling, and material requirements planning (MRP). He also oversaw key integrations with critical functions like finance/AOP, trade promotion management/sales, transportation planning & warehouse management, and manufacturing execution processes.
Ash has also held senior leadership roles at Accenture, EY, and PwC serving a portfolio of clients across industries to improve business performance and unlock value through SAP and cloud-enabled digital technologies. "I am thrilled to join ArchLynk and lead the Supply Chain Planning Service line," said Ash Uchil. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at ArchLynk to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and help them achieve their strategic objectives."
As Global Service Line Leader of Supply Chain Planning Practice, Ash will oversee capability build, offering development, and delivery of ArchLynk's Supply Chain Planning capabilities globally, helping clients optimize their strategic planning processes and drive business performance improvement across industries.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
ArchLynk PR
ArchLynk
+1 866-960-9605
marketing@archlynk.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube