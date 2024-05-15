Frank Carlisi And ExV Events Set To Redefine Global Events Landscape

Frank Carlisi is the Director of Events at ExV Events. Sold out ExV event at Webster Hall, New York City. ExV Social Event in Brooklyn, New York. An ExV Connect Private Event in Richmond, UK. Frank Carlisi, is focused on setting new standards in event production.

Frank Carlisi, is focused on setting new standards in event production with the launch of ExV Events and ExV Connect.

In today's digital age, authentic human connections are more vital than ever.” — Frank Carlisi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Carlisi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ExV Agency, the award-winning visionary Creative Director of ExV Studios, and now the Director of Events at ExV Events, is focused on setting new standards in event management and production. With a profound dedication to creativity, Frank is revolutionizing the industry through ExV Events, the latest venture from the acclaimed ExV conglomerate.

Frank's illustrious career is marked by a trail of groundbreaking projects and deep-rooted industry connections, collaborating with entertainment giants like William Morris, A&E, Lifetime Network, HGTV, and many more. His knack for developing outlier visibility and PR concepts has elevated ExV Agency to unprecedented heights, earning accolades and admiration from peers and clients alike.

"As a storyteller at heart, my passion lies in uncovering the unique narratives that define individuals and companies, crafting compelling stories that resonate with audiences on a profound level," says Frank, reflecting on his journey, "I am excited to channel all of this back into my first love, the world of social and corporate events."

Beyond his creative prowess in the television and PR industry, Frank is a classically trained chef, infusing each event with an attention to detail that is always impactful and unforgettable. With over 2000 events produced worldwide, his expertise and dedication are unparalleled, ensuring each gathering is a memorable experience.

ExV Events emerges as the epitome of Carlisi's vision, transcending traditional event norms to foster genuine connections in both social and corporate circles. Through ExV Connect, an exclusive private event service under the ExV Events umbrella, the agency offers a sanctuary for corporations and executives to have meaningful interactions, devoid of sales pitches, where attendees can forge lasting relationships and seize tailored PR opportunities. "Our events prioritize genuine connections and organic relationship building, providing invaluable platforms for our clients to enhance their visibility and reach," affirms Frank. "In today's digital age, authentic human connections are more vital than ever."

The recent launch of ExV Connect at the prestigious Bingham Riverhouse in Richmond, UK, showcased the agency's commitment to excellence. Sponsored by Eric C. Williams PLLC and Skyway Pacific, the event exemplified Carlisi's dedication to curating exceptional experiences. Marlon Sanchez of Skyway Pacific praises ExV's ability to create enjoyable and productive environments, while Eric C. Williams commends the event's networking opportunities and impressive guest list.

ExV's partnerships with global conferences further underscore their dedication to client success, facilitating high-profile thought leadership and speaking engagements on a global scale. Exv's collaborations with international venues, Michelin-starred restaurants and hospitality groups further positions their reach when serving both corporate and social clients to offer a variety of options that lead to exceptional occasions.

As ExV Events continues to redefine the events landscape, Frank Carlisi's unwavering commitment to creativity, authenticity, and excellence serves as a beacon of inspiration for events industry professionals worldwide.

For media inquiries, or to have Frank speak at your next conference or event please contact: info@exv-agency.com.

About ExV Events:

ExV Events, a division of the ExV Agency, is dedicated to curating exceptional experiences that transcend traditional event paradigms. Through meticulously crafted gatherings, ExV Events fosters genuine connections, offering invaluable platforms for clients to enhance their visibility and reach. With a commitment to creativity, authenticity, and excellence, ExV Events is revolutionizing the events landscape one gathering at a time.

www.exvevents.com

