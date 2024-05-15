Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 16, 2024
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Darke
|Mississinawa Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Walnut Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|Monroeville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Wabash River Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Concord Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Centerville City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Lanier Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Putnam County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca
|Reed Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Akros Middle School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Village of Magnetic Springs
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Union County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Greene Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Bloomdale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
