Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 16, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Darke Mississinawa Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sullivant Avenue Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Walnut Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Monroeville Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Licking Union Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lucas Ohio Digital Learning School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Wabash River Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Miami Concord Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Centerville City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Lanier Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Putnam Putnam County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca Reed Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Summit Akros Middle School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Oxford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Union Village of Magnetic Springs

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Union County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Greene Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wood Village of Bloomdale

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

