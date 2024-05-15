CHISME NO LIKE Expands Reach: Now Streaming on The Roku Channel!
The beloved gossip show that keeps audiences glued to their screens, has taken a monumental leap forward in expanding its reach.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly acclaimed show in entertainment, investigative reporting, and celebrity news, CHISME NO LIKE, hosted by the dynamic duo of Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, is thrilled to announce its expansion to The Roku Channel. With a massive following on YouTube and social media, reaching millions of viewers, CHISME NO LIKE is poised to captivate audiences on yet another platform.
The Roku Channel, renowned for offering the best premium and free content across all Roku devices and Roku TV models, provides an unparalleled streaming experience without the need for a subscription. As of April 23, 2024, viewers can indulge in all the laughter, drama, and latest chisme from the comfort of their Roku devices, with the flexibility to binge-watch CHISME NO LIKE at their convenience.
Every weekday, from 10 am to 12 pm Pacific time, viewers can immerse themselves in the sharp viewpoints, humor, and fearless reporting of Elisa and Javier. Known as "La Brújula Del Mundo Del Espectáculo" (the compass of the entertainment world), CHISME NO LIKE fearlessly presents exclusive information and juicy celebrity details that often become headlines in mainstream media.
Whether viewers are devoted fans or simply in search of their next guilty pleasure, CHISME NO LIKE on The Roku Channel promises to deliver the latest chisme with flair, wit, and an unapologetic attitude.
The Chisme No Like team extends heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support of the audience, and invites everyone to join CHISME NO LIKE on The Roku Channel as it continues to redefine entertainment news.
Elisa Beristain y Javier Ceriani presentan Chisme No Like con entrevistas exclusivas, secretos revelados y mucho más las 24 horas del día!