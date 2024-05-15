Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,801 in the last 365 days.

CHISME NO LIKE Expands Reach: Now Streaming on The Roku Channel!

El programa Chisme No Like ahora también está disponible en Roku

El programa Chisme No Like ahora también está disponible en Roku

Elisa Beristain - Chisme No Like host

Elisa Beristain - Chisme No Like host

Javier Ceriani - Chisme No Like host

Javier Ceriani - Chisme No Like host

The beloved gossip show that keeps audiences glued to their screens, has taken a monumental leap forward in expanding its reach.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly acclaimed show in entertainment, investigative reporting, and celebrity news, CHISME NO LIKE, hosted by the dynamic duo of Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, is thrilled to announce its expansion to The Roku Channel. With a massive following on YouTube and social media, reaching millions of viewers, CHISME NO LIKE is poised to captivate audiences on yet another platform.

The Roku Channel, renowned for offering the best premium and free content across all Roku devices and Roku TV models, provides an unparalleled streaming experience without the need for a subscription. As of April 23, 2024, viewers can indulge in all the laughter, drama, and latest chisme from the comfort of their Roku devices, with the flexibility to binge-watch CHISME NO LIKE at their convenience.

Every weekday, from 10 am to 12 pm Pacific time, viewers can immerse themselves in the sharp viewpoints, humor, and fearless reporting of Elisa and Javier. Known as "La Brújula Del Mundo Del Espectáculo" (the compass of the entertainment world), CHISME NO LIKE fearlessly presents exclusive information and juicy celebrity details that often become headlines in mainstream media.

Whether viewers are devoted fans or simply in search of their next guilty pleasure, CHISME NO LIKE on The Roku Channel promises to deliver the latest chisme with flair, wit, and an unapologetic attitude.

The Chisme No Like team extends heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support of the audience, and invites everyone to join CHISME NO LIKE on The Roku Channel as it continues to redefine entertainment news.

Aleira Thomas
UNO PRODUCTIONS
aleira@unoproductions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Elisa Beristain y Javier Ceriani presentan Chisme No Like con entrevistas exclusivas, secretos revelados y mucho más las 24 horas del día!

You just read:

CHISME NO LIKE Expands Reach: Now Streaming on The Roku Channel!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more