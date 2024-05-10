Fiesta Broadway 2024: A Memorable Cinco de Mayo Kickoff in Los Angeles

Fiesta Broadway 2024 crowd Fiesta Broadway 2024 Artists Fiesta Broadway 2024 Sponsors

From musical performances to Lucha Libre, kids' activities, and delicious food, it was a day of excitement and community spirit in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What a way to kick off the Cinco de Mayo events in Los Angeles! On Sunday, April 28, Fiesta Broadway 2024 exceeded all expectations, solidifying its position not only as a cherished event within the Hispanic community but as a celebration embraced by all Angelenos. The overwhelming joy resonating from the attendees showcased a genuine enthusiasm for the diverse range of meticulously planned activities.Featuring captivating musical performances by renowned artists such as Alex Lora with his band El Tri, Pablo Montero , Graciela Beltran, Pilo Tejeda y su Banda Blanca, Tach, Gil Ortiz, Rocio la Dama de la Cumbia, social media sensation Chaparro Chaucheneguer , Juanito El Millonzuki, and the debut of new artists Karen Moon and the talented 7-year-old Mia Marcella, attendees were treated to a diverse musical feast. Coupled with exhilarating Lucha Libre matches, engaging kids' activities, and delectable Latino food options, every aspect of the event was meticulously executed by our dedicated team, with unwavering support from Councilman Kevin de León and the City of Los Angeles.The success of Fiesta Broadway 2024 would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors and the dedication of our vendors, whose passion, creativity, and commitment infused the event with color, flavor, and vibrant energy. Their belief in our vision has been instrumental in revitalizing Fiesta Broadway and creating unforgettable experiences for our attendees.In addition to the stellar musical lineup, Fiesta Broadway 2024 offered something for every member of the family, including enthralling Lucha Libre matches and the Kids Zone provided by PlayLA, adding its own unique magic to the festivities.We extend our sincere appreciation to Councilmember Kevin de León and the City of Los Angeles for their support of Fiesta Broadway. Their commitment to fostering community spirit and cultural celebration has been invaluable.Mark your calendars for Fiesta Broadway 2025, scheduled for Sunday, April 27, 2025! Our team is already in full swing planning another spectacular celebration and enthusiastically already exploring sponsorship opportunities and strategic alliances with media partners.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact:

