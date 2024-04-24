Fiesta Broadway 2024 is here
¡the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in America!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most important Latino celebration in Los Angeles is triumphantly returning, brought to you by Los Angeles City Council member for District 14, Kevin de León, UNO Productions, and All Access Talent: Fiesta Broadway 2024!
On Sunday, April 28th, the iconic Broadway street in DTLA will be transformed into the epicenter of joy and celebration across four blocks filled with emotions and entertainment. This year, the efforts have not only brought together a excellent musical lineup, premiere activities have been added too for this edition.
The pioneer of rock in Spanish, Alex Lora from the band El TRI, will be the Grand Marshal 2024. This recognition is made by Fiesta Broadway to musicians with significant careers for their defense, support and contribution to the Hispanic community in the United States. The Mexican has elevated the name of Latinos.
This edition will also feature an Original Mariachi Festival featuring Mexican actor and singer Pablo Montero. Joining him will be Graciela Beltran and Leonardo Torres, accompanied by the Mariachi Juvenil Nuevo Grullense. More artists such as Juanito El Millonzuki, El Chaparro Chuacheneger, Karen Moon, Rocío “La Dama de la Cumbia”, Jessica Díaz, Gil Ortiz, Tach and Pilo Tejeda y su Banda Blanca will also take the Fiesta Broadway stage to perform.
Children will have a specially designed area for their fun. There will also be a full-day Mexican wrestling ring and the best selection of Mexican, Central, and South American cuisine and dishes.
Our major sponsors: McDonalds, US Bank, Toyota, Powerade, Honda Social, Pepsi, Remitly, Olé Mexican Foods, Verizon, Craft by Smoke and Fire, Bud Light, La Mega 96.3 FM, La Raza 97.9 FM, CityWatch LA, ABC7 Los Angeles, El Super Markets, Audacy, El Comal and more, will also be throughout the event. The Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD will ensure order and the daily activity of local businesses and residents.
Save the date for Sunday, April 28th, and come enjoy ¡the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in America!
For more information: fiesta-broadway.com.
