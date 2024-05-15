Attorney General Jackley Announces No Evidence Of Criminal Wrongdoing In Abortion Rights Ballot Measure Telephone Calls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing including by volunteers calling signatories of the Abortion Rights ballot petitions.

The volunteers were connected to the group, South Dakota Petition Integrity which is properly registered at the Secretary of State’s Office.

DCI was asked Monday to look into the calls by the Secretary of State’s Office which had received complaints from some of the measure’s signers. DCI’s investigation found that the calls do not violate existing South Dakota law.

“The DCI investigation acted promptly in reviewing the complaints as well as the scripts used by the volunteers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Based on the evidence collected, there is no indication of criminal activity.”

