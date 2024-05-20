Q4intelligence Launches "Goose: Your Ultimate Wingman"

The logo for Goose by Q4i Goose: Your Ultimate Wingman

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence, the leader in business education and community engagement for employee benefits professionals, announces the rebranding of its online platform to Goose: Your Ultimate Wingman. Formerly the Q4i Online Platform, the rebranding to Goose signifies a commitment to offering premier business education and sales training for employee benefits agencies.

Goose emerges as a definitive platform, combining robust sales training with a dynamic community environment where agencies and salespeople driven to succeed will find themselves at home. This new approach will give agencies the edge they need to expand, innovate, and lead in the competitive benefits landscape.

"With Goose, we've enhanced our offering with specialized courses and resources that span sales and prospecting strategies, marketing insights, service excellence, and leadership development," explains Kevin Trokey, founding partner at Q4intelligence. "Our platform is designed to transform good salespeople into great business leaders equipped with the skills to strategize, prioritize, and execute at the highest levels."

The platform boasts an expansive library of online courses that cover crucial aspects of business management and operational efficiency. These resources are tailored to meet the needs of agencies and producers, helping them grow their businesses and refine their approach to client service and team development.

Wendy Keneipp, partner at Q4intelligence, adds, "As your business's wingman, Goose is here to support your journey to defining and achieving your version of success. Whether that means stepping back to focus on strategic growth, expanding your team, or preparing your agency for a profitable sale, we provide the guidance and tools necessary for each step."

A proven track record further underscores Q4i's commitment. Having worked with hundreds of agencies and producers, Q4i has facilitated remarkable transformations, turning burgeoning agencies into market leaders that exceed their growth targets and achieve their professional goals.

"Success in this industry isn't just about knowing insurance products—it's also about understanding how to run an effective business. Goose provides that education, filling a critical gap that often exists for employee benefits producers in the agency world," Trokey says.

Join the ranks of top-performing benefits agencies by engaging with Goose: Your Ultimate Wingman. Discover the power of business education designed for your needs and transform your employee benefits business today.

About Q4intelligence

Q4intelligence is the industry-leading provider of business education and sales training for employee benefits agencies ready to grow as part of a peer community. With strategic insights and practical tools, Q4i is dedicated to helping agencies grow and excel in a competitive industry. For more information, visit https://www.q4intel.com.