KMUD to Temporarily Close Roads in Redway for Memorial Parade/Block Party on May 25th

This is a press release from KMUD:

KMUD will close some roads in Redway to celebrate, on Saturday, May 25th. What’s NEW this year is the Memorial Parade, honoring our veterans, which will leave Redway School at 11:30, take Briceland Road to Redwood Drive, pass Shop Smart and end at KMUD by noon. Those roads will be closed until the parade passes, and Redway Drive in front of KMUD will be closed from 10 am until 10 pm, or possibly as late as midnight.

Everyone is invited to the Parade, and to the free Block Party event with live music from noon til dusk, kids’ zone and Ninja zone, puppet show, vendors, CD sale, food and drink.

Makenu performing at the ’23 Block Party

This photo is from last year’s Block Party, with Makenu onstage. Makenu will play cumbia again this year, in the evening.

KMUD will share more information soon./