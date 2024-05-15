MarketBlast® Teams With Industry Leaders in the Hunt For Innovative Fishing Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketBlast® has launched a global product hunt in the sports fishing industry. With the global fishing equipment market to reach $16B by 2027, the enthusiasm and motivation to discover new and innovative products is at an all time high.
The product hunt aims to discover the latest and most innovative products in the fishing industry. Leading brands, such as Quantum, Lew’s, Zebco, Strike King, and others are accepting new product submissions to consider for licensing or acquisition. By accepting new product submissions, these companies are showing their commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing consumers with the latest and most innovative products.
This booming industry has seen a surge in new products and innovations, making it an exciting time for both consumers and businesses. With the help of MarketBlast, companies in search of innovative new fishing products and brands can easily join and participate in this industry hunt at any time. The MarketBlast platform also provides companies with an easy-to-use system for reviewing and managing incoming submissions. Companies interested in joining the hunt can email info@marketblast.com.
An industry-wide product hunt like this not only benefits the participating companies, but also provides a platform for smaller suppliers, startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators from all over the world to gain recognition and potentially secure partnerships with established companies. Submitters with innovation matching the specified criteria are encouraged to submit for review by the individual companies. There are no upfront costs for new submitters to sign up and to submit to 3 companies participating in this hunt. To submit to one or more of our company hunts, create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add your product to your private account, search the keyword “Fishing” from the list of open hunts and submit. Submission criteria will be listed individually for each company participating in the innovation hunt.
About MarketBlast®
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
