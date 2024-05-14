Torchlight Initiative Opens Doors to Support Missile Community Veterans

Torchlight Initiative, a pioneering nongovernmental organization dedicated to addressing the unique health challenges faced by current and former Air Force intercontinental ballistic missile community members and their families, announces an Open House event on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Hosted by the Wyoming Veterans Commission, veterans, and active members are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center auditorium. The event aims to shed light on the Torchlight Initiative’s mission and commitment to supporting the well-being of those who have served in the missile community.

Kicking off the event will be Danny Sebeck, who will present an overview of the Torchlight Initiative and its comprehensive approach to addressing health issues prevalent in the ICBM community. Attendees will learn how the initiative can provide crucial support and assistance.

Moreover, the event will feature Vicki Osman, a subject matter expert on the veterans affairs claims process. Osman will offer valuable guidance on navigating the complexities of VA claims, ensuring veterans receive the benefits and support they deserve.

“The Torchlight Initiative is more than just an organization; it’s a beacon of hope and support for our missile community veterans,” said Tim Sheppard, executive director of the Veterans Commission. “The goal is to advocate tirelessly for the health and well-being of those who have served, ensuring they receive the care, support, and recognition they rightfully deserve.”

About The Torchlight Initiative:

The Torchlight Initiative comprises of current and former Air Force ICBM community members and their families. Dedicated to addressing health issues prevalent in the ICBM community, the initiative aims to ensure a safe environment for all personnel while supporting the vital deterrent capability of the ICBM mission.

For more information about the Torchlight Initiative and the upcoming Open House event, please contact Tim Sheppard at 307-631-5158.