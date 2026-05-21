Wyoming Veterans Memorial Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony

Wyoming Military Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Military Department will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery on May 25, 2026, at 11 a.m. The Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery is located at 80 Veterans Rd, Evansville, WY 82636.

The ceremony will honor the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The event is open to the public. Community members, veterans, military families and supporters are encouraged to attend and help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Retired Lt. Col. Mark Johnson, senior Army instructor for the Natrona County High School Army JROTC program, will serve as the guest speaker.

Johnson served in the United States Army for 31 years with assignments across the United States and overseas in Germany, Panama, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Following active-duty service, he served as a U.S. Army historian at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, taught history at the University of Wyoming and has served as a teacher and administrator at Natrona County High School since 2016.

His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with silver oak leaf cluster, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Ranger Tab.

Johnson holds a bachelor of science degree in international affairs from the United States Military Academy, a master of arts in history from the University of Wyoming and a doctorate in American history from the University at Albany.

Media representatives planning to attend are encouraged to arrive prior to the start of the ceremony.