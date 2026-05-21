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Wyoming organizations to host Women Veterans Day events across the state

Wyoming Military Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Women veterans from across Wyoming will gather June 12, 2026, for events recognizing their service, building connections and increasing awareness of resources available to women who served in the Armed Forces.

The events are scheduled from 1–4 p.m. at locations in Cheyenne, Gillette, Lander, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

Wyoming recognizes June 12 as Women Veterans Day, honoring the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948. The act enabled women to serve as permanent and regular members of the Armed Forces.

The events will provide opportunities for women veterans to connect with one another while learning more about VA Women’s Health services and resources available throughout Wyoming. Organizers said discussions will also focus on moral injury and support services available through Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

“This event is about recognizing the service and sacrifices of women veterans while creating opportunities for connection and support,” organizers said. “Women veterans continue to play a critical role in our military and communities across Wyoming.”

Event locations include:

  • Sheridan Veteran Resource Center
  • White Mountain Library in Rock Springs
  • American Legion Post 6 in Cheyenne
  • Lander Library
  • Campbell County Public Library in Gillette

Registration is required for attendance. Additional information is available by contacting Sandy McFarland at sandy.mcfarland@wyo.gov or 307-331-4657.

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Wyoming organizations to host Women Veterans Day events across the state

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