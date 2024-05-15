DRIVEROO EXTENDS EHS FEATURES WITH TOOL BOX TALK LIBRARY AND JHA/JSA WORKFLOWS
Single Digital Platform For Mobile-based Inspections, Maintenance and Safety Geared To Fleet and Construction Equipment UseBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driveroo announced today the availability of an add-on module to extend the platform's capabilities for EHS use. In addition to Driveroo’s unique visual inspection technologies which are used for equipment safety inspections and accident/incident reports, Driveroo customers can now add a library of over 200 Tool Box Safety Talks. The new module also offers customizable Job Hazard Assessment (JHA/JSA) templates for use in field operations.
The new module was developed with Driveroo customers who saw they could benefit from the easy-to-use mobile app to improve EHS work processes. The JHA/JSA templates can be easily customized to add unique hazard and mitigation elements, as well as, customized to rate hazard risk pre and post mitigation. The Tool Box Talks are available in two packages: Supervisor delivered talks and Self-serve assignable tasks for workers. Additional Tool Talks can be added to the standard library, or a customized library can be used for the Tool Box Talks.
“As our customers used Driveroo for their equipment inspection and maintenance processes, we began to get requests to help them expand their usage into EHS processes,” said Stephen Zocchi, CMO at Driveroo. “EHS makes sense as a natural expansion use case for Driveroo, providing frontline workers with a common platform for their regulatory compliance, maintenance and now safety tasks.”
About Driveroo
Driveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use fleet management solution for guiding drivers and operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and related fleet work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline fleet operations, improve fleet availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper - and paper-like digital forms - that currently slow down operators and lead to sub-par fleet operations. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of fleets across several continents and is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for the easiest and fastest time to value fleet management solution.
