3 Tracts of Land (93± Ac) with Road Frtg & Mtn Views Set for Auction in Culpeper VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of 3 tracts of land (6.51, 77.09 and 10 acres) with road frontage and mountain views in Culpeper, VA on Wednesday, May 22.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 3 tracts of land (6.51, 77.09 and 10 acres) with road frontage and mountain views in Culpeper, VA on Wednesday, May 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“A wonderful and rare opportunity in desirable Culpeper County Virginia awaits a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“These properties are conveniently located very close to all schools, 4 miles to downtown Culpeper, 7 miles to Routes 3 & 29, 18 miles to Warrenton and a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below.
Date – Wednesday, May 22, 2024 -- Live on-site auction event at 10:00 AM EDT
12038 Jamesons Mill Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701
• 6.51 +/- acre land parcel -- 360' +/- of road frontage -- Scenic mountain views -- Potential division rights
• 77.09 +/- acre land parcel -- 2,100' +/- of frontage on Rixeyville Rd. & 1,340' +/- of frontage of Jamesons Mill Rd. -- Barn & several outbuildings in various conditions -- Scenic mountain views -- Potential division rights
• 10 +/- acre land parcel -- 1,500' +/- of road frontage -- Scenic mountain views -- Potential division rights
For more highlights and details, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on site real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com