Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in West Virginia to be displayed at half-staff from midnight until sunset on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is part of National Police Week in West Virginia.

The members of West Virginia's law enforcement agencies play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of our people. It's crucial for everyone to acknowledge and respect the immense responsibilities of these men and women who courageously put their lives on the line to provide this public service.

This proclamation will be available tomorrow on the Governor's website.

