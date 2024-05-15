AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS FLIGHTS TO ANGUILLA THIS WINTER
AMERICAN AIRLINES is adding a third flight on Saturdays from Miami to Anguilla that will operate from December 2024 through March 2025.
American's decision to increase service reflects the rising demand for Anguilla, one of the most desirable Caribbean destinations, and ensures we surpass our record-breaking Q1 2024 arrivals in 2025.”THE VALLEY, NY, ANGUILLA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce that American Airlines is increasing service to Anguilla this winter with the addition of a third flight on Saturdays from Miami (MIA) nonstop to Anguilla (AXA). In addition to the two daily flights currently in operation, the third flight on Saturdays will begin in December 2024 and continue through March 2025.
— Hon. Haydn Hughes, Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism
“Anguilla is undoubtedly among the most desirable destinations in the Caribbean, and this is reflected in American Airlines’ decision to increase airlift to meet the rising demand,” stated the Hon. Minister of Tourism and Infrastructure, Mr. Haydn Hughes. “American Airlines is an invaluable partner as we develop and expand our tourism industry; they provide exceptional service, and an easy and convenient way to access Anguilla. This new flight ensures that we will surpass our record-breaking Q1 2024 visitor arrivals in 2025”.
“As the largest airline serving Anguilla, we are thrilled to increase our operations this winter by adding a third flight on Saturdays,” said José Maria Giraldo, Managing Director of Operations for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. “By expanding our service to Anguilla, we are offering more connectivity and travel options for customers who plan to visit the island nation.”
"With each additional flight, we welcome not only visitors but opportunities for prosperity and cultural exchange, solidifying Anguilla's position as a premier destination in the Caribbean," declared Mrs. Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s Director of Tourism. “We are delighted that American is increasing service to our island from the mainland this winter; we are also working with our neighboring island gateways to provide our visitors with multiple options to travel to Anguilla.”
The new flight schedule is loaded into American Airlines’ system and flights are now available for booking. For flights and reservations to Anguilla visit www.aa.com or contact your preferred Travel Advisor.
The schedule is outlined below.*
Miami, FL (MIA) – Anguilla (AXA)
December 21, 2024 – March 2025
2 Flights Daily - SU/M/T/W/TH/F
Depart: 10:05 AM
Arrive: 2:13 PM
Depart: 12:05 PM
Arrive: 4:08 PM
3 Flights on SATURDAYS
Depart: 8:35 AM
Arrive: 12:37 PM
Depart: 10:05 AM
Arrive: 2:13 PM
Depart: 12:05 PM
Arrive: 4:08 PM
Anguilla (AXA) – Miami, FL (MIA)
December 21, 2024 – March 2025
2 Flights Daily - SU/M/T/W/TH/F
Depart: 3:35 PM
Arrive: 5:55 PM
Depart: 5:05 PM
Arrive: 7:25 PM
3 Flights on Saturday
Depart: 1:38 PM
Arrive: 3:55 PM
Depart: 3:35 PM
Arrive: 5:55 PM
Depart: 5:05 PM
Arrive: 7:25 PM
*Flight times are subject to change.
For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
About Anguilla
Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.
Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.
Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.
