Tuesday, May 14

Washington wins grant to acquire 9,700 acres of forestland in Central Cascades

Washington has secured a $15.3 million federal grant for the purchase of nearly 10,000 acres of forestland around the headwaters of the Yakima River, near Cle Elum. The Department of Natural Resources, which would manage the land once the sale is complete, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture award on Monday and noted $5.7 million in state matching funds to carry out the acquisition. The Department of Natural Resources has indicated that the land will be used for a mix of recreation, conservation, and logging. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (The Nature Conservancy)

WA agency fails to reinspect a third of ‘severe violator’ employers

Following a trench collapse that killed a worker in 2022, Washington state workplace safety regulators classified AAA Contractors as a “severe violator” based on multiple serious safety hazards. The designation came with a warning: “Follow-up inspections of this company will continue at a heightened level until the Department is satisfied that the conditions no longer exist.” More than 600 days later, records showed safety officers from the state’s Department of Labor & Industries had yet to reinspect a worksite of the Kent-based general contractor. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Lizz Giordano)

One woman’s tragedy propels statewide campaign on water safety for kids

Washington will mark the state’s first annual Water Safety Day this year on May 15. The legislation that created it, House Bill 1750, is also called Yori’s Law. It was inspired by the personal tragedy of Chezik Tsunoda, whose 3-year-old son, Yori Tsunoda, drowned in a swimming pool. She said that Water Safety Day is a first step toward raising awareness and teaching simple skills to families and kids to prevent injuries and deaths. Continue reading at KNKX. (Sarah Sweetman)

Associated Press

Feds OK rule for transmission of renewable energy

Aberdeen Daily World

County commissioners hear homeless shelter proposal

Axios

Road rage shootings are rising in Washington

DOJ: Democracy and those who protect it “under attack like never before”

Capital Press

Northwest cherry industry hopes for better year

Northwest blueberry industry hopes for rebound

Potato prices remain down, especially on the fresh side

Washington farmworker union sues over H-2A wage calculations

Columbian

Body cameras go up to bat: Several Clark County umpires wear bodycams to curb bad behavior

$50,000 grant from Clark County Opioid Abatement Council will support naloxone vending machines

Everett Herald

In goal to reduce garbage to ‘nothing,’ Everett recyclers try Ridwell

Now hiring: Agency to run county’s emergency housing in Everett, Edmonds

News Tribune

A Gig Harbor couple’s fight with the child welfare system

Emergency repairs on Narrows Bridge reduce one side to two lanes indefinitely

Like a Tesla Model S, but for trains. City receives $4.95M for zero-emission locomotives

Big win for Tacoma baseball: Cheney Stadium gets some love with $3 million state grant

Rules of the Road: What does Washington state law say about drinking in a parked car?

Opinion: Pierce County botched growth management — look at Tehaleh. The next Exec has 2 jobs

Northwest Asian Weekly

Day of Remembrance in Tacoma

Asian Art Exhibition opens at Bellevue City Hall

Puget Sound Business Journal

Pike Place Market wants to bring Seattle-area residents back

New coalition pushes for bolder updates to Harrell’s comp plan

What a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment means for commercial real estate

Seattle Times

WA road deaths jump 10%, reaching 33-year high. What are we doing wrong?

Spokesman Review

A new, longer pause on development may soon be coming to the Latah Valley

In teaching disability-inclusive engineering, Whitworth University professors hope to open lab creating inclusive toys for Spokane children

Opinion: Use the data to help address overdose epidemic

Opinion: American agriculture needs workforce modernization

Washington Post

Biden to hit Chinese EVs with tariffs topping 100 percent as election looms

An epic display of the northern lights just occurred. How long until another?

How sustainable fabrics can help the fashion industry rid itself of a waste problem

Home prices are falling in some parts of the U.S. — and rising in others. We’ve broken it down by Zip code.

WA State Standard

Washington wins grant to acquire 9,700 acres of forestland in Central Cascades

Wenatchee World

WA healthy youth survey shows decrease in depressive feelings

Yakima Herald-Republic

Roosters rescued from Yakima Valley cockfights as state cracks down on animal abuse

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle councilmember calls for a pause on police contract vote

Northwest beekeepers battle against leading killer of honeybees

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Seattle opens its first protected sidewalks in South Lake Union

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who blocked road near Sea-Tac airport plead not guilty

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Transit union pushes for more police after fatal stabbing at Seattle light rail station

Tacoma considers major charter changes including new mayor’s role, council setup

Boeing orders tumble as troubled aircraft maker struggles to overcome its latest crisis

KNKX Public Radio

One woman’s tragedy propels statewide campaign on water safety for kids

KUOW Public Radio

Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth

Crosscut

Political heavy hitters criticize Mayor Harrell’s housing plan (Bateman)

WA agency fails to reinspect a third of ‘severe’ violator’ employers