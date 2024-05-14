Tuesday, May 14
Washington wins grant to acquire 9,700 acres of forestland in Central Cascades
Washington has secured a $15.3 million federal grant for the purchase of nearly 10,000 acres of forestland around the headwaters of the Yakima River, near Cle Elum. The Department of Natural Resources, which would manage the land once the sale is complete, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture award on Monday and noted $5.7 million in state matching funds to carry out the acquisition. The Department of Natural Resources has indicated that the land will be used for a mix of recreation, conservation, and logging. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (The Nature Conservancy)
WA agency fails to reinspect a third of ‘severe violator’ employers
Following a trench collapse that killed a worker in 2022, Washington state workplace safety regulators classified AAA Contractors as a “severe violator” based on multiple serious safety hazards. The designation came with a warning: “Follow-up inspections of this company will continue at a heightened level until the Department is satisfied that the conditions no longer exist.” More than 600 days later, records showed safety officers from the state’s Department of Labor & Industries had yet to reinspect a worksite of the Kent-based general contractor. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Lizz Giordano)
One woman’s tragedy propels statewide campaign on water safety for kids
Washington will mark the state’s first annual Water Safety Day this year on May 15. The legislation that created it, House Bill 1750, is also called Yori’s Law. It was inspired by the personal tragedy of Chezik Tsunoda, whose 3-year-old son, Yori Tsunoda, drowned in a swimming pool. She said that Water Safety Day is a first step toward raising awareness and teaching simple skills to families and kids to prevent injuries and deaths. Continue reading at KNKX. (Sarah Sweetman)
Associated Press
Feds OK rule for transmission of renewable energy
Aberdeen Daily World
County commissioners hear homeless shelter proposal
Axios
Road rage shootings are rising in Washington
DOJ: Democracy and those who protect it “under attack like never before”
Capital Press
Northwest cherry industry hopes for better year
Northwest blueberry industry hopes for rebound
Potato prices remain down, especially on the fresh side
Washington farmworker union sues over H-2A wage calculations
Columbian
Body cameras go up to bat: Several Clark County umpires wear bodycams to curb bad behavior
$50,000 grant from Clark County Opioid Abatement Council will support naloxone vending machines
Everett Herald
In goal to reduce garbage to ‘nothing,’ Everett recyclers try Ridwell
Now hiring: Agency to run county’s emergency housing in Everett, Edmonds
News Tribune
A Gig Harbor couple’s fight with the child welfare system
Emergency repairs on Narrows Bridge reduce one side to two lanes indefinitely
Like a Tesla Model S, but for trains. City receives $4.95M for zero-emission locomotives
Big win for Tacoma baseball: Cheney Stadium gets some love with $3 million state grant
Rules of the Road: What does Washington state law say about drinking in a parked car?
Opinion: Pierce County botched growth management — look at Tehaleh. The next Exec has 2 jobs
Northwest Asian Weekly
Day of Remembrance in Tacoma
Asian Art Exhibition opens at Bellevue City Hall
Puget Sound Business Journal
Pike Place Market wants to bring Seattle-area residents back
New coalition pushes for bolder updates to Harrell’s comp plan
What a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment means for commercial real estate
Seattle Times
WA road deaths jump 10%, reaching 33-year high. What are we doing wrong?
Spokesman Review
A new, longer pause on development may soon be coming to the Latah Valley
In teaching disability-inclusive engineering, Whitworth University professors hope to open lab creating inclusive toys for Spokane children
Opinion: Use the data to help address overdose epidemic
Opinion: American agriculture needs workforce modernization
Washington Post
Biden to hit Chinese EVs with tariffs topping 100 percent as election looms
An epic display of the northern lights just occurred. How long until another?
How sustainable fabrics can help the fashion industry rid itself of a waste problem
Home prices are falling in some parts of the U.S. — and rising in others. We’ve broken it down by Zip code.
WA State Standard
Wenatchee World
WA healthy youth survey shows decrease in depressive feelings
Yakima Herald-Republic
Roosters rescued from Yakima Valley cockfights as state cracks down on animal abuse
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Seattle councilmember calls for a pause on police contract vote
Northwest beekeepers battle against leading killer of honeybees
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Seattle opens its first protected sidewalks in South Lake Union
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who blocked road near Sea-Tac airport plead not guilty
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Transit union pushes for more police after fatal stabbing at Seattle light rail station
Tacoma considers major charter changes including new mayor’s role, council setup
Boeing orders tumble as troubled aircraft maker struggles to overcome its latest crisis
KNKX Public Radio
KUOW Public Radio
Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth
Crosscut
Political heavy hitters criticize Mayor Harrell’s housing plan (Bateman)
