ISSA-LA Seeking Speakers and Sponsors for Premier Annual Cybersecurity Events
The CISO Forum is on September 25th and the Security Summit is on September 26th, 2024
We are excited to once again host the CISO Forum and Security Summit, and we are looking forward to welcoming a diverse group of sponsors to share their expertise and insights with our attendees”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is excited to announce that it is currently seeking speakers and sponsors for its highly anticipated annual events. The CISO Forum on September 25th and the Security Summit on September 26th, 2024, are two of the most prestigious events in the cybersecurity and IT industry, drawing in hundreds of leading professionals for two packed days of thought-provoking discussions, networking, and learning. This year's events will be held at a stunning beachfront location in Santa Monica, providing the perfect backdrop for valuable insights, collaborations, and opportunities.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA Hall of Fame
ISSA-LA is dedicated to supporting and advancing the knowledge and skills of information security professionals and practitioners. As a member-supported U.S. 501(c)(3) organization, your donation to ISSA-LA is tax-deductible. By participating in our events as a speaker or sponsor, companies not only contribute to the growth and development of the Cybersecurity and IT community, but also make a positive impact towards a safer and more secure digital world.
The Los Angeles Chapter is the founding chapter of ISSA International, with a primary goal of promoting management practices that ensure the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of information. Our chapter meets monthly at various venues around the Los Angeles region, providing our members with educational forums and peer interaction opportunities to enhance their professional growth.
One of the highlights of the ISSAA-LA annual events is the Security Summit, where hundreds of Information Security Leaders come together to network, learn, and share their experiences and solutions. Each year, nationally renowned speakers travel to Southern California to participate in this event, making it a truly global gathering of knowledge and expertise.
Any companies in the IT or Cybersecurity space are able to join the event as a sponsor and also as a speaker, while showcasing the company's solutions commitment to the industry.
To purchase tickets, sign up as a speaker, or become a sponsor for the CISO Forum and Security Summit, companies can reach out to:
vendor.director@issala.org.
About ISSA-LA:
The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles (ISSA-LA (r)) is a leading organization for information security professionals and practitioners. As a non-profit organization, we are dedicated to enhancing the knowledge, skills, and professional growth of the cybersecurity and IT community through educational forums and peer interaction opportunities. We provide educational forums and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill and professional growth of the Cybersecurity and IT Community. The Los Angeles Chapter is the founding chapter of ISSA International, and its primary goal is to promote management practices that will ensure the availability, integrity and confidentiality of information. The chapter meets monthly at various venues around the Los Angeles region. Each year hundreds of Information Security Leaders gather at the Security Summit to network, learn, and share problems and solutions. Internationally renowned speakers and trainers travel to SoCal to participate in this event.
Vendor Director
ISSA-LA
+1 424-307-4440
vendor.director@issa-la.org