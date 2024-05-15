Nutritional Products International, Evolution of Distribution Celebrates 17 Years of Global Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), under the leadership of Mitch Gould, proudly commemorates 17 years of pioneering excellence in global brand management and distribution. As a trailblazer in the industry, NPI has revolutionized the distribution landscape with its innovative "Evolution of Distribution" platform, streamlining the product launch process and catalyzing international brands' entry into the U.S. market.
Mitch Gould, the driving force behind the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, envisioned a comprehensive solution that simplifies importation, distribution, and marketing while ensuring compliance with FDA regulations and seamless customs clearance. This groundbreaking platform has empowered countless brands to navigate the complexities of the U.S. market with ease and efficiency.
"At NPI, we are committed to devising effective strategies to secure visibility for new products and connect brands with both consumers and retailers," states Mitch Gould, Founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International. "Our proactive engagement with major retail buyers at trade shows ensures impactful presentations of client products to top retailers, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.”
Recognizing the challenges faced by international brands in establishing a direct presence in the U.S. market, Gould established NPI as the conduit to American consumers and retailers. By serving as the American office for international clients, NPI eliminates the barriers associated with setting up a direct presence, thereby enabling brands to expand their market presence cost-effectively. Furthermore, Gould procured orders from some of the largest accounts in the world, including Home Depot, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, CVS, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe, to name a few.
In collaboration with NPI, Gould's InHealth Media (IHM) plays a pivotal role in providing extensive media exposure and marketing support to brands seeking to penetrate or expand their presence in the U.S. market. Together, NPI and IHM offer a comprehensive turnkey solution encompassing importation, distribution, and promotion, all under one roof.
For further information on Nutritional Products International, please visit www.nutricompany.com. Additional details on InHealth Media can be found at www.inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
