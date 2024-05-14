Irving Interchange project transforms congested corridors

May 14, 2024

By Kenna Mitchell

IRVING—A congested triangle of highway interchanges is becoming a distant memory after a massive overhaul of the corridors wraps up in Irving.

The Irving Interchange surrounds the old Texas Stadium site in the Dallas District and is where SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482 intersect. Outdated cloverleaf designs, narrow highways and growing traffic demands caused significant delays for commuters and travelers and landed this location a spot on the Texas Clear Lanes Congestion Relief planning list.

For the past decade, TxDOT has steadily made improvements in the corridors leading up to this $301 million project. To make the junctions function, this phase included the construction of ten new direct connectors, 22 new overpasses and nearly five miles of widened highway lanes and new pavement. Work started in 2020 and all new bridges and lanes opened to traffic in spring 2024.

To celebrate the transformation, local and state leaders joined TxDOT in May to cut a ceremonial ribbon and view the changes. As traffic flowed in the surrounding corridors, Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert C. Vaughn commented on the impact the Texas Clear Lanes program is making.

“Reducing congestion in our metro areas through “Texas Clear Lanes” is an ambitious task, but we’re committed to following Governor Abbott’s direction and working with state and local leaders to make a difference for drivers,” Vaughn said. “Since 2015, this new congestion relief program now has $75 billion of non-tolled projects that are completed, under construction, or planned.”

As final items are wrapped up on the Irving project, drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones. To view current highway projects in Texas visit DriveTexas.org.

More information on the Irving project can be found at Irving Interchange Link.