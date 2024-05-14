Fanatics Sportsbook Cheers on Justin Thomas in his Home State of Kentucky

– The Partnership Coincides with New Product Enhancements to Bring Innovation to Golf Betting –

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, signed a partnership agreement with golfer Justin Thomas, one of the most popular golfers in the world.



“I am excited to be the first official partner of the Fanatics Sportsbook,” said Justin Thomas. “Whether it's football, basketball or golf, I'm a big sports fan. So I’m looking forward to getting involved in the world of Fanatics and engaging with their customers.”

As an Official Sports Betting Partner of Fanatics Sportsbook, Thomas will highlight new product enhancements, create social content and engage with the Fanatics community over the course of the next year.

“Justin Thomas is one of the biggest names in golf and an amazing ambassador for the game,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “With him coming home to Kentucky to try to win his third PGA Championship, the Fanatics family couldn't be more excited to partner with him.”

The Justin Thomas signing comes on the heels of new enhancements to golf offerings at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available on iOS and Android and makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, and transparent withdrawals. The new golf features at the Fanatics Sportsbook include:

Data Visualization: Fanatics Sportsbook now offers an enhanced live event center with shot-by-shot data, leaderboard tracking and course maps directly in the app.

Fanatics Sportsbook now offers an enhanced live event center with shot-by-shot data, leaderboard tracking and course maps directly in the app. Odds Factory: Fanatics Sportsbook has fully integrated Odds Factory from Banach Technology to enhance our golf offerings, which means more betting markets, improved uptime and faster settlement speeds.

Fanatics Sportsbook has fully integrated Odds Factory from Banach Technology to enhance our golf offerings, which means more betting markets, improved uptime and faster settlement speeds. Coming Soon: Customers will be able to stream select Par 3 holes in the app.





Fanatics Sportsbook will also have a special FanCash for Birdies offer for golf customers this weekend. To earn FanCash, customers will simply need to opt in and place a qualifying wager on any golfer to win this weekend’s championship outright. Those customers will earn FanCash for every birdie the golfer they bet on to win records in Round 1. See the Fanatics Sportsbook app for full promotional terms and conditions.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center , and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsBook .

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates nineteen retail locations, including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

Contacts:

Kevin Hennessy

kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com

Rachel Walsh

Rwalsh@excelsm.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c222426d-9c0d-4f56-b2b7-a63f9291f926



