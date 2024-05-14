Government of Saskatchewan and SGEU Reach Tentative Agreement

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2024

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU).

The union has advised they are taking the tentative agreement for a ratification vote to be held over the next few weeks.

The tentative agreement covers the period October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2025.

"I am pleased with both parties' commitment and co-operation in working to reach a tentative agreement," Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission Dustin Duncan said. "The best agreements are reached at the bargaining table, and this agreement is good for both public service employees and the people of Saskatchewan."

SGEU represents about 11,000 employees from government ministries. Negotiations have been taking place since the last agreement expired in September 2022.

