Boopos increases lending firepower by $175M to become the SaaS investment platform
The investment from affiliates of Fortress Investment Group will enable Boopos to expand its focus on funding acquisitions of recurring-revenue businesses.
Ultimately, we aim to become the top investment platform for recurring-revenue businesses”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investment from affiliates of Fortress Investment Group will enable Boopos to expand its focus on funding acquisitions of recurring-revenue businesses, particularly in the SaaS sector.
— Juan Ignacio Garcia Braschi, Boopos founder & CEO
Boopos, the first US-based business marketplace that offers acquisition loans to qualified buyers, has secured up to $175 million in debt financing from affiliates of Fortress Investment Group. The new investment will enable the company to expand funding for acquisitions of recurring-revenue businesses, such as SaaS companies. This was further reinforced by an additional equity raise led by Bonsai, in which other existing investors participated.
"This investment will allow us to focus on financing the purchases of recurring revenue businesses and continue working in our mission of helping individuals with operational capability to own successful businesses and take control of their future,” “Ultimately, we aim to become the top investment platform for recurring-revenue businesses.” said Juan Ignacio Garcia Braschi, Boopos founder & CEO.
The Boopos journey began in 2020 as an acquisition financing lender. Over time, the company started posting pre-approved businesses for sale on a directory that eventually became a fully fledged marketplace of highly curated businesses for sale. Qualified Buyers with sufficient equity availability, a healthy credit score and strong operational capabilities can browse among hundreds of pre-approved opportunities and receive alerts that match their investment thesis. “Working with Fortress Investment Group will enhance our credit processes to better serve our customers”.
To date, Boopos has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and provided more than $100 million in financing. On average, the company lends 50% of a profitable business’s value to buyers.
The SaaS vertical, which represents the majority of the recurring-revenue businesses listed in the marketplace, has seen nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Boopos plans to maintain this growth trajectory to achieve profitability in 2025.
According to García Braschi, now is an ideal time to expand and strengthen financing for businesses. “There are people coming out of MBAs or corporate careers trying to buy a business; roll-up companies operating in different verticals; boomers are retiring, and small M&A deals are getting increased attention from big institutions.” More than 500,000 small businesses are sold in the US every year, and an ecosystem including 10,000 individual business brokers and 2,500 active search funds has thrived around the activity.
In September 2022, Boopos received a $58 million Series A investment in a round led by Bonsai Partners, with participation from Fasanara, Noa Capital Partners, Actyus, and K Fund; all of them remain as investors.
About Boopos
Boopos.com is one of the leading marketplaces to buy and sell online profitable businesses and the first with built in financing available for qualified buyers. Boopos was founded in 2020 with the mission of enabling entrepreneurship through acquisition and, in only three years, it has evolved to a full service marketplace. Boopos is used by founders seeking to exit their businesses and buyers to discover and finance the perfect acquisition opportunity.
About Fortress Investments
Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified leveraged global investment manager with approximately $48.0 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of over 1,900 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.
Ximena Navarro
Eureka&Co.
+52 55 5256 4225
email us here