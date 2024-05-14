AMMWEC Stands Up Against Extremism and Terrorism at Stanford University
EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to recent protests on the Stanford University campus featuring dangerous chants promoting violence and antisemitism, the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) reiterates its commitment to standing up against extremism and terrorism. The Muslim American women of AMMWEC firmly believe in the values of justice, righteousness, and inclusivity. These values are at the core of our belief system and guide our actions in advocating for peace and understanding among diverse communities.
“Just as we stood up against extremism and terrorism following the events of 9/11, we continue to denounce any form of violence or hatred that threatens the safety and well-being of all individuals. We condemn the antisemitism and anti-Americanism that has permeated the American campuses,” declared Soraya Deen, Ammwec Executive speaking at the protest.
AMMWEC's Youth liaison to the Hindu community, Rutvij Holay, who was one of the organizers of the recent rally against terrorism at Stanford University, exemplifies the spirit of unity and collaboration across different faith traditions.
Together, we stand united in our efforts to promote peace and understanding among all people. As Muslim American women, we recognize the freedoms and respect that America has granted us, freedoms that we may not have experienced in the countries we came from. We have to protect and uphold American values and democracy, while also honoring our responsibilities as Muslim leaders to promote peace and understanding within our communities. We believe that the future of Palestine requires a commitment to nonviolence and co-existence, and we call on all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue and cooperation towards a sustainable solution. Building leadership for Palestinians that is rooted in peace and respect for all individuals is essential for the progress and prosperity of the region.
AMMWEC is committed to fostering interfaith dialogue, promoting understanding, and advocating for justice and equality for all. We urge all individuals to join us in our efforts to combat extremism, violence, and hatred, and to work towards a future of peace and coexistence for all.
Staff Writer
