Haiku, Inc. Wins U.S. Air Force Contract to Integrate AI Into Game-Based Cybersecurity Training Platform

Logo for Haiku Inc Red "H"

Haiku Inc

Network diagram in colored 3D format displaying the spread of ransomware in the network

Haiku Platform Displaying Real Time Ransomware Threat

This award follows another award by the U.S. Air Force to develop training in Haiku's game-based training platform.

This award is both a recognition by our military of the need to get ahead of AI on the cyberspace warfare front and of the capabilities of Haiku's game-based platform.”
— Eric Basu, CEO Haiku, Inc
HENDERSON, NV, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haiku Inc. is proud to announce the award of a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX. This significant contract will enable Haiku to integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its innovative game-based cybersecurity platform.

The project aims to leverage AI to automate cyberattacks on a digital twin of an organization's network. This advanced capability will allow for a deeper understanding of how malware propagates through networks, providing invaluable insights for developing the most effective cybersecurity defenses.

Eric Basu, CEO of Haiku Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the contract award, stating, "This award is both a recognition by our military of the need to get ahead of AI on the cyberspace warfare front and of the capabilities of Haiku's game-based platform. We are excited to contribute to national security by enhancing our platform's ability to anticipate and mitigate cyber threats."

The integration of AI into Haiku's cybersecurity platform will revolutionize the way organizations approach network defense. By simulating real-world cyberattacks and analyzing their impact, Haiku will provide users with a defense plan to implement to mitigate current and future attacks.

This Phase I SBIR contract represents a pivotal step for Haiku Inc. in its mission to develop advanced cybersecurity solutions. This is the second contract awarded to Haiku, Inc. by the Department of Defense for their game-based digital twin and cybersecurity training platform. The support from AFRL and AFWERX underscores the importance of proactive measures in the evolving landscape of cyber warfare and the potential of Haiku's technology to meet these critical challenges.

Haiku Inc.
Eric Basu
info@haikuinc.io
702-751-5225

**About Haiku Inc.**
Haiku Inc. is a leading developer of game-based cybersecurity training and simulation platforms. By combining engaging, interactive learning environments with advanced technological solutions, Haiku empowers organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and prepare for the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Eric Basu
CEO, Haiku, Inc
info@haikuinc.io
702-751-5225

Eric Basu
Haiku Inc
+1 702-751-5225
info@haikuinc.io
What is the Revolutionary Haiku Platform That Has Transformed How Cybersecurity Skills Are Learned?

